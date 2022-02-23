ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, IL

Grafton residents will vote on sales tax hike

By Dylan Suttles
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5MLs_0eMvpS9D00
Grafton voters will be asked in June to consider raising the city's sales tax. (David Blanchette | Journal-Courier)

GRAFTON – Voters will be asked in June to consider raising the city's sales tax.

City Council voted to place this issue on the June 28 ballot asking voters if they wanted to have the municipal sales tax  raised from 0.5% to 1%, the maximum allowed.

Mayor Mike Morrow said the proposal was the result of a yearlong process of looking at funding for the community. In July, he and City Attorney Will Miller decided to waive their salaries in support of the Grafton Police Department. Afterward, a committee was formed to figure out how to improve funding of city services.

"The easiest way, and the one that made the most sense, was to raise the 0.5% to 1%, be on the same playing field as everybody else, and that solves the problem," Morrow said.

Council approved the ballot proposal with one no vote, from Alderman Peter Allen.

"I think we are in a good place financially," he said.

Morrow said he plans to send a letter explaining the need for the increase closer to the election.

"I don't think anybody likes taxes," he said, "but if you want a good municipality, a good police department, and if you want to get those people in there, you need to be able to pay them. This is the only way."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Grafton, IL
Grafton, IL
Business
Grafton, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Business
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
106
Followers
116
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy