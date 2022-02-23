Grafton residents will vote on sales tax hike

Grafton voters will be asked in June to consider raising the city's sales tax. (David Blanchette | Journal-Courier)

GRAFTON – Voters will be asked in June to consider raising the city's sales tax.

City Council voted to place this issue on the June 28 ballot asking voters if they wanted to have the municipal sales tax raised from 0.5% to 1%, the maximum allowed.

Mayor Mike Morrow said the proposal was the result of a yearlong process of looking at funding for the community. In July, he and City Attorney Will Miller decided to waive their salaries in support of the Grafton Police Department. Afterward, a committee was formed to figure out how to improve funding of city services.

"The easiest way, and the one that made the most sense, was to raise the 0.5% to 1%, be on the same playing field as everybody else, and that solves the problem," Morrow said.

Council approved the ballot proposal with one no vote, from Alderman Peter Allen.

"I think we are in a good place financially," he said.

Morrow said he plans to send a letter explaining the need for the increase closer to the election.

"I don't think anybody likes taxes," he said, "but if you want a good municipality, a good police department, and if you want to get those people in there, you need to be able to pay them. This is the only way."