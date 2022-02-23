The 5 best bourbons under $25

Try new Bourbon on the cheap like this Four Roses from Drizly (drizzly)

I recently revisited a couple bottles of sub-$25 bottles, lovingly filling glasses, tumblers, and coffee cups with dive bar standards like Jim Beam , Wild Turkey , and my personal favorite old man whiskey, Evan Williams .

After spending a week (or maybe it was two months?) reviewing each bottle with an open mind, positive attitude, and salivating mouth, here is my official ranking of each:

Rest assure, “bottom shelf” is a social construct.

Best bourbon for drinking neat

And the award goes to Old Forester 86 Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky ; a sweet and approachable sippin’ whiskey about as pleasant and approachable as it gets. I dig Old Forester’s smooth caramel body and not-too-sweet vanilla sweetness; it’s a flavor that scratches that itch for sugar without overwhelming the tongue or drowning out the bourbon flavor. I suggest drinking this strait Kentucky bourbon whiskey neat or even throwing in a couple whiskey stones to keep things on the chillier side.

Best bourbon on the rocks

If you’re looking for an affordable bourbon that jumps out of the bottle into your mouth like a bat outta hell that… I guess flew into your mouth, look no further than our good ol’ pal Wild Turkey . In the same vein of diluting coffee concentrate like Grady's to bring out the flavor, I think Wild Turkey goes through a hell of a transformation when you add a splash of water or seltzer to it. Unlike the brand’s more expensive bottles 101 Rye or Rare Breed , Wild Turkey’s signature bourbon thrives on that little jolt of H20 to help those underlying citrus-y caramel not bloom. I know some lunatics who cut cans of Dr. Ugly with Wild Turkey Bourbon, and all I can say is: keep an open mind, don’t @ me.

Best bourbon for cocktails and mixed drinks

Rightfully earning its spot as America’s top-selling bourbon between the 1930s and 1950s, Four Roses Bourbon is a bottom-shelf/well whiskey standard that is beloved for its mild taste, approachable flavor, and surprisingly complex flavor. Adaptability is the strong suit of this classic Kentucky bourbon, turning any cocktail made with Four Roses into a Four Roses cocktail. Want a drink that’ll put some pep in your step? (Or is it step in your pep? Anyway…) Four Roses recently posted the recipe to the Judges’ Choice from their 16th annual Rose Julep Cocktail Competition. Concocted by Bill Whitlow from Kentucky’s own Rich’s Proper Food and Drink , the “ Storm Clouds over the Downs ” uses both Torres Spanish Brandy and Bananas foster syrup as a truly adventurous take on the classic Mint Julep.

2 oz Four Roses Single Barrel

1/2 oz China-China liqueur

1/2 oz Torres Spanish Brandy

2 Dashes Chocolate bitters

3 Drops Orange blossom water

2 Spoons Smoked maple syrup

1/2 oz Bananas foster syrup

7 Large Mint leaves

Stir and strain into mason jar then smoke with apple wood smoke. Pour over crushed ice in julep glass. Garnish with mint leaf and powdered sugar/allspice blend

Best bourbon for shots

And right-outta-the-bottle award goes to Jim Beam . Honestly, Beam is a whiskey you can enjoy every which way – on the rocks, mixed with Coke, or chased with a tall boy of beer, but its rightful place belongs in a shot glass preferably with your friends nearby. It’s sweet, strong, and oh-so-smooth, which is makes it perfect to slam… responsibly. Get all that crazy stuff out of the way in your twenties, because even one shot is a freaking production once you crack 35. Jim Beam is a great bourbon for a shot because it’s the only bourbon some of us aging millennials can stomach.

Most versatile bourbon

Evan Williams is a brand I’ve always held close to my heart. It was the first whiskey I ever bought as a post-21 “adult” and a bottle I find myself going back to again whenever I want something I know I can depend on. I think Evan Williams is a bit of misunderstood entity — like Holden Caulfield or Shrek. Its gruff (that is, harsh) demeanor can be a bit of an acquired taste, but once you get past that medicinal quality, Evan reveals a spicy — almost toasted nut — flavor that makes you want to melt into a puddle. If you’re looking for a two-ingredient cocktail that’ll take transport you to the Amalfi Coastl, try a shot or two of Evan with Casamara Club’s Italian amaro leisure sodas .