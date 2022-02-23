ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Intense video shows women, children rescued from burning home in St. Louis

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeff Bernthal
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) – St. Louis first responders successfully rescued two adults and three children from a burning house on Tuesday.

St. Louis Metropolitan police officers created a human ladder to help rescue Ebony Clayborn and her 9-year-old daughter.

One of the officers suffered smoke inhalation but is expected to be OK. Clayborn praised the work of those officers for saving her before it was too late.

“I thank him, whoever he is,” said Clayborn.

Photographer David Parks was working in the area when he captured images of a rescue taking place on the backside of the structure.

St. Louis firefighters also raised a ladder to rescue Daleza Leonard and the two children she was watching. All three were released from an area hospital Tuesday night.

“We’re all here and we could have been dead,” said Leonard.

Leonard and Clayborn say they lost everything in the fire. The American Red Cross was providing temporary assistance Tuesday.

“I’m grateful we’re here,” said Clayborn. “That’s the good part.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

