EXCLUSIVE: What The Founder Of This 100% Woman & Minority-Owned Cannabis VC Fund Thinks Of The Market

 4 days ago
Helene Servillon, founding partner of JourneyOne Ventures, recently joined Javier Hasse and Elliot Lane on the Benzinga Cannabis Insider show. JourneyOne Ventures is a 100% woman and minority owned early stage cannabis fund...

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

