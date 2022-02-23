ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A TENNER for fish and chips! Average price of British classic could top £10 due to soaring cost of cod and mushy peas

By Kate Dennett For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The average price of fish and chips could increase to more than £10 due to the soaring costs of cod and mushy peas, according to industry chiefs.

The National Federation of Fish Friers has warned that cod supplies have become 75 per cent more expensive than in October.

The cost of buying mushy peas has also doubled, the industry body said, while shops are suffering from soaring packaging prices and energy bills, The Mirror reported.

On top of this, there will also be a return to 20 per cent VAT from April.

The National Federation of Fish Friers warned that cod supplies have become 75 per cent more expensive than in October as the British classic could cost upwards of £10

Andrew Crook, the president of the National Federation of Fish Friers, said the cost of cod for his shop Skipper's in Euxton, Lancashire, has soared from £8 per kilogram to nearly £14.

The average cost for a portion of fish and chips currently stands at £6.50 to £9, while Mr Crook said he currently charges £7.50 for the British classic at Skipper's.

But he told The Mirror: 'It could soon be over £10 and others are likely to do the same.

'Rising costs are really putting us under pressure and will push some out of business.'

David Miller, who runs a chippy in Haxby, North Yorkshire, said the dish has been underpriced for too long, adding that shops have a 'tsunami of costs coming'.

Shop owners are also having to battle with smaller catches and a rise in global demand, both of which are leading to price hikes.

Britons are already facing an impending cost of living crisis due mainly to spiralling gas prices.

Andrew Crook, the president of the National Federation of Fish Friers, said the cost of cod for his shop Skipper's in Euxton has soared from £8 per kilogram to nearly £14

Earlier this month, hospitality bosses warned diners that they face forking out as much as 20 per cent extra on their total bill by the end of this year.

The increase includes a 14 per cent rise in the price of drinks, which could send average pint prices across the UK from £3.94 to as much as £4.49.

Pub-goers in London, where average pints are £5.19, could rise above £6-a-pint - already a norm in many of the capital's watering holes.

Hospitality chiefs also warn food bills could rise by as much as 17 per cent, which could push the average main course up from £11.87 to £13.89 and starters from £6.31 to £7.38.

And an average 175ml glass of wine costing £4.01 in the UK could rise to £4.47, while a spike in the cost of tonic water could send the cost of G&Ts spiralling.

Pub-goers looking for a quick snack to soak up their drinks won't be able to avoid the increase either, with crisp prices set to rise by around 7 per cent - knocking an average packet of crisps up from 70p to 75p.

Hospitality bosses said the increase has been driven by a huge spike in labour costs and the return of the 20 per cent VAT rate in April - on top of energy price rises which are also set to hit Britons in the pocket at home.

