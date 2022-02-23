Bin collection chaos for over 330,000 UK homes: Dustmen will walk out in Wiltshire and West Sussex while union members will vote on action in North Somerset in row over pay

Refuse collectors in Wiltshire and West Sussex are set to go on strike in separate pay disputes, which could cause bin collection chaos for more than 330,000 homes.

Members of the GMB union are taking industrial action from next week amid campaigns by the union to make sure workers are not seriously hit by the cost of living crisis, which is mainly due to spiralling gas prices.

Meanwhile, union members in North Somerset are set to vote on action, which could see an additional 88,000 homes affected.

The first walkout is due to take place in Wiltshire on Monday by 70 GMB members, who work as refuse operatives, loaders and drivers across three sites.

The union said the action, in protest of management imposing a two per cent pay award, will affect more than 250,000 homes.

The first strike is due to take place in Wiltshire on Monday by 70 GMB members, who work as refuse operatives, loaders and drivers across three sites (stock image)

Meanwhile, union members in North Somerset are set to vote on action (stock image)

Gary Palmer, GMB organiser, said: 'GMB would hope that the residents of Wiltshire support our members as no doubt they are also affected by rising living costs and low pay.

'This strike is completely avoidable with the right pay deal on the table.'

Elsewhere, more than 60 GMB members in Adur and Worthing will take action for two weeks from March 14, which will affect up to 82,000 homes, the union said.

GMB union, which represents the largest number of staff in the service, said the strike comes after workers' demands for a pay rise, increased rates for overtime and shift patterns, and a review of operating practices were ignored by management.

Gary Palmer added: 'Strike action is always our last resort, but GMB members are ready.

'It's up to the officers at Adur and Worthing Council which way they want to play it.

'Adur and Worthing's elected councillors should think about pressuring their directors and executive to formally speak with us GMB sooner rather than later.

'If we see a prolonged dispute, the decision not to speak with GMB may come back to haunt elected officials come election time in May.'

Pictured: Mountains of rubbish stacked up in Brighton last October amid strikes

There could be further disruption in North Somerset as refuse collectors are being balloted for strikes in protest of a pay offer the GMB said was worth just 1.75 per cent.

The ballot closes on March 4 and if the strike goes ahead, it could affect up to 88,000 homes.

GMB official Tim Northover said: 'Hard-pressed staff are extremely angry about the rubbish pay on offer, particularly in light of the cost-of-living crisis we're all facing.

'At the height of the pandemic our members were being commended – but now it looks like our members have no option but to ballot for industrial action before the council recognise the service they provide.'

It comes after workers in Barrow employed by FCC Environment voted unanimously to walk out.

They will strike for six days from March 9 to 11 and again from March 16 to 18 in a move that will affect more than 33,000 households.

GMB official Michael Hall said: 'Barrow refuse collectors are angry. Despite inflation running sky high bosses won't even give them a 3 per cent pay rise so they can make ends meet.

'Thanks to their penny-pinching, the people of Barrow face the massive disruption of a bin strike.'

Last October, shocking photos of mountains of rubbish emerged after workers went on strike in Brighton (pictured on October 15)

They are the latest in a series of disputes involving refuse collection workers across the country.

In January, workers announced a bin strike in Eastbourne and Coventry.

Last October, shocking photos of mountains of rubbish emerged after workers went on strike in Brighton as part of industrial action.

They were in dispute with the Green-led council over pay and working conditions, including the removal of drivers from long-standing bin rounds.

One resident said at the time: 'The piles of rubbish are growing daily and the stench is absolutely appalling.

'The GMB is hugely powerful in Brighton and Hove and it is holding the council over a barrel yet again.'