Zendaya Reacts to Video of Herself Falling During Rome Trip: ‘I Can’t Stop Laughing’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K16mk_0eMvmmO800
Zendaya. David Fisher/Shutterstock

Not sweating the small stuff! After her tumble got caught on camera, Zendaya found humor in the situation.

“I can’t stop laughing … did they really have to take a video of me tripping,” the actress, 25, joked via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 22. The former Disney star posted the moment that she tripped up the stairs after exiting a car in Rome earlier this week. In the clip, Zendaya caught herself before she fell and then got assistance from several people around her.

The California may have left the tumble unscathed, but she recently revealed that the same couldn’t be said for her time on the Euphoria set. Amid her character’s difficult journey with sobriety, Zendaya opened up about how difficult it was to film Rue’s intervention episode.

“It was a very tough day. I mean, I beat myself up. I still have some scars on my legs and got quite a few bruises,” the Emmy winner told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month after the episode started streaming on HBO Max.

Zendaya noted that the plan was always to have “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” be “a really intense episode,” adding, “The general idea was always the same, which was this idea of, we cut right into an intervention and it’s Rue just ripping her life apart and setting her life on fire and kind of tearing everything to the ground to basically come to hopefully what feels like rock bottom for her.”

The episode, which followed Rue’s attempts to avoid being placed back in rehab for substance abuse, included Zendaya having to perform several stunts. The singer explained that filming the strenuous scenes came shortly after she returned from the Venice Film Festival.

“It was so intense and scary to tackle, and obviously something that would be incredibly emotionally taxing, but also physically taxing. Also, I care about Rue, and I hate when she’s in pain,” she shared. “I think this whole episode, there’s so much pain and it’s bubbling to the surface, and it’s also crossed with her withdrawing, which is extremely physically painful.”

That same month, Zendaya made headlines when she addressed D.A.R.E.’s public concerns about how Euphoria tackles drug use. The educational organization expressed in a statement that they were worried about the show “misguidedly glorifying and erroneously depicting high-school student drug use.”

In response, the Marvel actress defended the critically acclaimed series, which debuted in 2019.

“Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing,” she told EW. “If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain. And maybe feel like they’re not the only one going through or dealing with what they’re dealing with.”

The Malcolm & Marie star reflected on having “a lot of people reach out” about the show offering them similarities to their own life, adding, “So many parallels with Rue and her story and Rue means a lot to them in a way that I can understand, but also maybe in a way that I could never understand, and that means that means the most to all of us.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 1

