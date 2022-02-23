ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deconstructing Frederick Douglass: Colman Domingo voices an American legend in new HBO documentary

By Matt Wolfe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe was a Maryland slave who taught himself to read and write, then escaped to New York disguised as a sailor. At just 20 years old, young Frederick Douglass took his first steps to becoming one of the most prominent voices in civil rights history. That journey is the focus of...

Syracuse.com

Where can I watch HBO’s ‘Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches’? Air time, streaming, trailer

Anti-slavery activist Frederick Douglass’ words will be honored in a HBO-produced special. “Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches” premieres on HBO on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The film also will be available to stream on HBO Max or Hulu + Live TV (free trial). The production consists of actors reading Douglass’ words and providing context for his life story. Douglass’ voice was never recorded, so this film seeks to portray the gravity of his speeches and relate them to current events, according to HBO.
People

Jeffrey Wright and More Honor a Legend in Frederick Douglass in Five Speeches — First Look

A new HBO documentary special is taking a closer look at a major historical figure's legacy. The new special, titled Frederick Douglass in Five Speeches, intends to dive deeper than the average traditional biographical documentary. The one-hour feature aims to explore the life and career of Frederick Douglass, one most famous anti-slavery activists in American history.
Newsday

'Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches' review: Powerful words come to life

WHAT IT'S ABOUT This hourlong film about 19th-century abolitionist Frederick Douglass is based on David W. Blight's Pulitzer Prize-winning 2018 biography and produced by Henry Louis Gates Jr. Along with readings from Douglass' three autobiographies by André Holland ("Passing"), this also features performances based on portions of speeches that Douglass gave over his lifetime, by Nicole Beharie, Colman Domingo, Jonathan Majors, Denzel Whitaker and Jeffrey Wright.
Laredo Morning Times

‘The Larry David Story’ Documentary Coming to HBO

Fresh off his Super Bowl crypto commercial, Larry David will be the focus of an upcoming documentary that charts his career from stand-up comedy to Seinfeld co-creator to Curb Your Enthusiasm star. The Larry David Story premieres March 1 on HBO with the first of two parts: “American Jewboy” documents...
Washington Times

Apple TV series recasts Frederick Douglass as Lincoln’s equal

It’s time to reinvent Frederick Douglass as the equal of Abraham Lincoln in the 19th-century fight to end slavery in the U.S., according to the historian behind Apple TV’s new “Lincoln’s Dilemma” series. David S. Reynolds said the streaming series that premieres Friday reflects a...
Primetimer

HBO's Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches finally gives the Black abolitionist his due

"From teaching himself how to read to enacting what scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. described as 'one of the most unusual escape stories in all of the literature about slavery,' Frederick Douglass's life is worthy of its own feature," says Melanie McFarland. "He designed it to be seen as such, molding his celebrity in part by becoming the most photographed Black man of his time. Nevertheless, he usually shows up a co-star in documentaries about other 19th century leaders, as is the case in two recent Lincoln documentary series or the fictional series The Good Lord Bird. Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches is a step toward remedying this, making Douglass the hero by way of his writings and impact on American history and bringing them life through the voices and observations of six prominent actors, including Jonathan Majors and Jeffrey Wright."
Decider.com

‘Euphoria’: Colman Domingo Takes Us Inside Rue and Ali’s Relationship, Teases a Romance with Leslie

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6 deals with a Rue (Zendaya) in withdrawal. After the chilling events of last week’s Euphoria — which ended with Rue narrowly escaping a fate being trafficked — our leading lady is making what appears to be progress. But it’s rough. It’s difficult for Rue’s mother Leslie (Nika King) to continue to advocate for her troubled daughter and it’s hard for Rue to deal with the physical side effects of withdrawal. However the hardest thing Rue has to do seems to be calling her sponsor Ali (Colman Domingo) on the phone to apologize.
News 8 WROC

Carlos Merriweather brings Frederick Douglass to life

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you see Frederick Douglass walking around town, there’s a good chance it’s actually Carlos Merriweather. He sat down with Adam Chodak to talk about how he came to impersonate the Rochester legend. Adam Chodak: So what’s your background? Carlos Merriweather: Well, I was born in South Carolina, but I left […]
Esquire

Colman Domingo Explains Why Ali Forgives Rue, and That Moment of Flirtation With Her Mother

The spectre of death has hung over the second season of Euphoria, with ominous symbols warning of the end for Rue (Zendaya), Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane), and even Rue’s sponsor Ali. In episode three, Rue goes for Ali’s jugular, a move which in turn inspires a flash of violence from him. The question of whether Ali would be pushed to relapse, and potentially even overdose, hovered in the distance of the hectic car chase that was episode five, with no appearance from the man who has become a substitute father figure for Rue.
ETOnline.com

2022 NAACP Awards: Angela Bassett Reacts to Forgetting One of Her Children's Name During Speech (Exclusive)

Angela Bassett was so shocked, she forgot to thank one of her children!. The actress took home the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama series, for her work in 9-1-1, during the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. During her speech, the actress -- who was a vision in white -- became tripped up and forgot one of her and Courtney B. Vance’s son's name, during her speech.
Digital Trends

HBO Docs Club podcast will revisit classic documentaries

Over the last few decades, HBO has produced several world-class documentaries about a variety of subjects. And the company continues to do so under the HBO Max banner. But now, a new HBO Max podcast called HBO Docs Club is going to revisit some HBO Documentary Films from the past and present with a fresh set of eyes.
TVLine

The Walking Dead Recap: The Revolution Will Be Scrutinized

Click here to read the full article. You know the rule: If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. So neither we nor the scrappy survivors of The Walking Dead should have been surprised to start discovering in Sunday’s episode that the Commonwealth wasn’t all bright colors and baked goods. Beneath its candy-coated surface, it was infected with a strain of classicism so virulent, it appeared to be about to spark a revolt. Read on, and we’ll discuss not only the dramatic fashion in which we found out about the dissent among the ranks but most everything...
