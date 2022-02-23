Gastonia continues free bus fares through March using CARES Act funding

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester City Council has voted to extend the free parking program at City owned parking ramps through the end of March. February 18, 2022 – Rochester, Minn. – Hearing a positive response from downtown retailers to last year’s expansion of the free parking program at City owned parking ramps, the City Council has approved an extension of that program through the end of March. The program states that during regular business hours there is no charge for parking sessions under two hours in municipal ramps.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO