Kmart becomes another victim of the ‘retail apocalypse’ as the once-popular discount chain that rivaled Walmart and Target dwindles to just FOUR surviving stores – and experts say its ‘blandness’ is to blame

Kmart, a once-popular discount chain with more than 2,000 stores throughout the United States, has become the latest victim of the retail apocalypse, with just four stores still in operation.

The once retail giant recently announced that it is closing two more of its locations - leaving just two in New Jersey, one on Long Island, New York, and one in Miami, Florida, according to the Oregonian.

The announcement came after decades of the discount retail chain failing to keep up with Walmart and Target's low prices, a problem that was only exacerbated by the rise of the Internet and the store's inability to properly brand itself.

It was supposed to be 'so bland that it nobody felt it was uninviting,' said Ben Schultz, a graduate student in public history at the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee who has been studying the decline of the retail chain. 'It was a place that could be common to everyone.'

But 'when they tried to change their image, they didn't have an image.'

In its heyday, customers would line up for hours to find out what was on discount

Over the past 20 years, Kmarts global profit margins fell from $49 billion to just $3.26 billion

Kmart has filed for bankruptcy twice since the turn of the century, as its global profit margins fell from $49 billion in 2005 to just $3.26 billion in 2020. It continues to do well in Australia.

And shares for Kmart - which merged with the now defunct Sears department store in 2005 under the conglomerate Sears Holdings - have stagnated since October 2021 at less than one cent.

Target's stock price, meanwhile, was at $194 on Wednesday, and Walmart's was at $136.

Kmart was founded by Sebastian Spering Kresge as the SS Krege Company in 1899 in the Detroit suburb of Garden City, as a dime store where shoppers could find daily needs such as housewares, clothes and and toys.

Kresge retired as president in 1925, and the company was handed over to Henry Cunningham.

By the 1960s, the company transformed into Kmart, seeking to dominate the discount retail sector with low prices on national brands - a feat it succeeded at.

The retail apocalypse comes for beloved stores

The retail apocalypse is the closing of numerous brick-and-mortar stores, especially those of large chains worldwide, starting around 2010 as customers began turning in larger numbers to Amazon and other online retailers.

The steep, nationwide drop in sales for brick-and-mortar stores has been accelerating in recent years, but the pandemic put their decline into overdrive.

Major retailers closed 12,000 stores in 2020, after an already devastating 2019, when more than 9,300 stores closed.

Another 80,000 stores — 9 percent of the nation's total — will close in this 'retail apocalypse' over the next five years as e-commerce sales grow, predicts a report from financial services company UBS.

Source: The Week

Shoppers would often wait for Kmart employees to announce a Bluelight Special - or daily deals in specific departments and rush to see what they were, before enjoying a meal in the café.

In 1977, it changed its name to Kmart.

'Kmart absolutely reigned supreme over the retail discount market,' said Schultz.

'Their focus was to be America's discount store,' he said. 'They essentially wanted to have a monopoly over the industry and it seemed like it was within their reach.'

The chain hit its peak in the early 1990s, when it operated nearly 2,400 stores and employed about 3,500 people in the United States and Canada - and even acquired other stores like Payless Drug Stores, the Borders bookstore chain and Sports Authority, all of which have also now gone out of business.

In 1991 it raised $1 billion in equity through a convertible preferred stock offering, its website says, and by 1993, it had a revenue of about $37 billion.

But the next year it began to close hundreds of its stores, a process which accelerated over the course of the next decade, 24/7 Wall Street reports, as management failed to sped money to modernize the stores and upgrade technology that would have allowed them to more thoroughly track inventory and retails.

'Kmart fell behind in technology and logistics,' Ken Nisch, chairman of brand strategy and retail design firm JGA told the Detroit News in 2019. 'They lost their pricing edge against Walmart.

'They were at a point where they could never catch up again.'

By 2002, the company had lost its spot as the second-largest retailer behind Sears to Walmart, Mass Live reports, and it filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Its debt was eventually bought out by hedge fund operator Eddie Lampert, who combined merged Kmart with Sears in a deal worth $11 billion.

But Lampert, who continues to own the company, failed to revitalize it, and both Sears and Kmart again filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

Kmart once operated nearly 2,400 stores throughout the United States. Here, managers are seen celebrating the opening of a new Kmart in New York City in 1974

Now, fans of the nearly defunct store have taken to social media to remember the golden age of Kmart, sharing photos of the crowds the store once attracted and old circulars as they bemoan the closing of their local stores.

Some are now going to be developed into Targets and Walmarts to continue to provide a wide range of supplies to middle-class families, while others are being converted into shopping malls and other retail stores.

Kmart, though, continues to survive online, selling appliances for washers and dryers for only a few thousand dollars, as well as Route 66 jeans and Disney clothes.