Guernsey County, OH

Local News Briefs: Main Street event tickets available

 4 days ago
Tickets available for Main Street events

Tickets are available for the Day of Enchantment to be held Saturday, May 21. The event is limited to the first 100 children. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/.../day-of-enchantment-tickets or at the Main Street office by calling 740-439-2238.

Tickets are also available for the March 19 Flashback Dance at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center. Tickets are $10 can be purchased by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flashback-dance-tickets-254664136287 or at the door. A table of 10 can be purchased for $125. For additional information contact the Main Street office at 740-439-2238.

Port Authority financial report available

The 2021 annual financial report for the Guernsey County Port Authority has been filed with the Ohio Auditor's Office. The report is available for inspection by the public by contacting Port Authority Treasurer Edward A. Wright at 740-432-1881. The Port Authority meets the second Wednesday of each month.

Vendors sought for summer festival

Food trucks and non-food vendors are being sought for the annual National Road Bike Show and Food Truck Fest from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 18. Non-food spaces are $50 and food truck spaces are $200. Limited electrical and water hookups are available. Applications can be obtained from the Cambridge Main Street office, via the Facebook page, or by emailing director@downtowncambridge.com. Forms can also be downloaded from our website www.downtowncambridge.com. For additional information contact the Main Street office at 740-439-2238.

Wills Twp trustees to meet

The Wills Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the township garage. To be added to the agenda call 740-584-5713.

Social Dance Club lessons

The Cambridge Social Dance Club will offer nolero lessons from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on March 1, 8, and 15 at 2000 East Wheeling Ave. The cost is $13 weekly per couple for members or $15 weekly per couple for non-members. Students are $6 per couple and annual membership is $25 per couple. For more information visit www.cambridgesocialdanceclub.com.

Park Board meeting scheduled

The Guernsey County Park Board will meet at 11 a.m. March 3 at the commissioners office in the Guernsey County Admin Building.

Cedarville University Dean's List

Olivia Zalar of Caldwell, who is majoring in criminal justice, was named to the Dean's List at Cedarville University for fall semseter.

