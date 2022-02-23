ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

Miles, Forsan, Coleman girls honored on 8-2A all-district basketball team

By Amy McDaniel, San Angelo Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWGoV_0eMvktXF00

Miles High School’s Regan Smithwick was named Co-Most Valuable Player on the All-District 8-2A Girls Basketball Team.

Forsan’s Kaeli Woodall was the Offensive MVP, while Coleman’s Kamyn Hale was the Newcomer of the Year.

District champion Roscoe was honored with Co-MVP Shauna McCambridge, Defensive MVP Kaidy Ornelas and Coach of the Year Shella Arnwine.

All-District 8-2A Girls Basketball Team

Co-Most Valuable Players: Shauna McCambridge, Sr., Roscoe; Regan Smithwick, Sr., Miles

Offensive MVP: Kaeli Woodall, Jr., Forsan

Defensive MVP: Kaidy Ornelas, Soph., Roscoe

Newcomer of the Year: Kamyn Hale, Fresh., Coleman

Coach of the Year: Shella Arnwine, Roscoe

FIRST TEAM

Brenlye Strain, Jr., Colorado City; Mady Shield, Soph., Colorado City; Katy Elder, Soph., Coleman; Brylei Gilbreath, Jr., Coleman; Reagan Phillips, Sr., Forsan; Allie Kalina, Sr., Miles; Kendyl Riddle, Fresh., Miles; Jessica Hinds, Jr., Miles; Carson Greenwood, Jr., Roscoe; Cameron Greenwood, Jr., Roscoe.

SECOND TEAM

Ella Hoff, Sr., Forsan; Maelyn Gonzalez, Soph., Winters; Zaria Smith, Jr., Colorado City; Aislyn Cox, Sr., Coleman; Tessa Arnold, Sr., Coleman; Aubrey Smith, Sr., Forsan; Kaleigh Elliott, Soph., Miles; Natalie Fernandez, Jr., Miles; Jacey Rodriguez, Sr., Roscoe.

Amy McDaniel is a multimedia sports journalist. Send news tips to amy.mcdaniel@gosanangelo.com. Consider supporting West Texas journalism with a subscription to GoSanAngelo.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Basketball#West Texas#Journalism#Highschoolsports#Education#Sports#Miles High School#Co Most Valuable#The Offensive Mvp#Co Mvp Shauna Mccambridge#Roscoe Newcomer#Roscoe First#Gosanangelo Com
CBS News

Former President Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden administration for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur," but put the blame on President Biden's administration. In his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the former commander-in-chief predicted "a major war in Europe" would erupt. Trump,...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Euro nations reject FIFA ruling Russia can play on as RFU

LONDON (AP) — FIFA drew a swift backlash from European nations for not immediately expelling Russia from World Cup qualifying on Sunday and only ordering the country to play at neutral venues under the name of its federation — the Football Union of Russia (RFU). Protesting against FIFA’s...
UEFA
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

690
Followers
515
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, and opinion for San Angelo, Tom Green County and the Concho Valley from the San Angelo Standard-Times.

 http://gosanangelo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy