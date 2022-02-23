Scottsdale adult choir to return with new concert performances this spring

Upscale Singers, Scottsdale’s premier adult choir, will be back onstage this spring with three concerts, including its first matinee.

Broadway Bound, the upcoming concert series, will feature the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Disney, Grease and Abba at three locations: Holland Center Theater, Desert Mountain Golf Club and St. Patrick Catholic Community’s Fenlon Hospitality Center.

Excluding the Holland Center show, the shows will include a full buffet dinner:

Holland Center Theater on April 3 — tickets are $30 for adults and $12 for youths age 14 and under.

Desert Mountain Golf Club on April 10 at the Cochise-Geronimo Clubhouse — tickets are $85

St. Patrick Catholic Community’s Fenlon Hospitality Center on April 30 — tickets are $55.

The group was preparing Broadway Bound when the pandemic began in 2020, forcing the cancellation of live concerts until last year. Upscale Singers returned to the stage for two well-attended Christmas concerts, and now the singers finally get to share the fun music and choreography of their spring shows.

“We are an eager group,” Margaret Watson, director of the production, stated in the release. “We wanted to perform this show two years ago, and now we’re able to go. It was fun two years ago, and it’s even more fun now.”

Of particular interest to audiences is the music selection. People young and old are familiar with Disney favorites to be featured like Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin .

“Young people are going to love this show because they grew up on that music watching it on the animated film versions,” Watson stated. “There are a couple of generations here that grew up on that music, and it’s great music.”

For more information and to purchase tickets visit upscalesingers.com.