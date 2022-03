Supreme has appointed Tremaine Emory as its newest creative director. Emory, the founder of Denim Tears, will be the first creative director to lead the New York streetwear label after it was acquired by VF Corp in a $2.1 billion USD deal. As reported by Business of Fashion, the designer has already begun his new role this week and will be working closely with Supreme’s founder James Jebbia. Along with his new job, Emory will continue to design for his label Denim Tears.

