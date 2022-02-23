ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local cities suspend trash pick-ups due to weather

By C.C. McCandless
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville’s recycling and trash collection services are suspended for Wednesday, February 23, and Thursday, February 24 because of road conditions caused by inclement weather.

According to a press release, many area roads are slick, creating safety and access concerns for heavy trucks getting into tight spaces and traversing hills.

Wednesday Residential Service update: All residential curbside recycling collections were completed today for Wednesday customers. A majority of residential trash collections also were completed before roads became too hazardous for collections to continue. Wednesday customers who did not receive trash collection service today will have extra bags collected at no cost during next week’s normally scheduled service.

Residential Service: All Thursday residential recycling and trash collection routes are being suspended. Residential collections will resume next week and will be collected according to the normal schedule. No extra bag charges will be assessed to Thursday residential customers. Residents who do not wish to wait for recycling services to resume have access to two recycling drop-off facilities open 24 hours a day, seven days a week: https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/3043/Facilities .

Commercial Service: Commercial routes are being suspended and will resume when roads conditions allow for safe collections. If weather conditions improve, it is possible that missed commercial routes will be collected on Friday or Saturday.

Other services: The Transfer Station and the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off trailer at 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road and the Compost Facility at 1708 S. Armstrong Avenue will be closed to the public on Wednesday and Thursday. These locations will be reopened to the public when road and weather conditions allow for safe operations.

Please contact the Recycling and Trash Collection Division at 479-575-8398 with questions about collection services or view information posted on the City’s website at https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/531/Recycling-Trash-Service .

UPDATE:

The City of Fort Smith is also altering its service due to inclement weather. Trash collection is being moved from Thursday to Saturday, the city announced.

