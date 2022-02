BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The African American Museum in Bowling Green was established twenty years ago after a group of ladies noticed their history had been skipped. “We just kept pushing and pushing,” said Maxine Ray, founding member. “You just need to know your history, if you lose your history, you lose your identity. So that was one of the things that really, you know, pushed us to do this.”

