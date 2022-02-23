ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Florida restaurant denies service to people wearing masks

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pc7wA_0eMvjWSr00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A restaurant in Florida drew controversy after issuing a message to prospective diners: If you wear a mask, you will not be served.

WBBH reported that the owners of the Crisp Creperie in Cape Coral, Florida, put a sign up telling people to remove their masks before they enter the business.

“We believe they don’t do any good, so we don’t want them here,” owner Debbie Hernandez said.

Elon Musk’s brain chip company Neuralink responds to monkey abuse allegations

The owners said masks can be dirty and affect their mental health. As such, they don’t want to see people wearing them.

“We are also affected psychologically by having to look at somebody with their mask on,” Debi Hernandez told WBBH.

Some of the customers said they would not support a business with such a policy.

“I personally think it’s wrong that they are discriminating against people,” Cape Coral resident Jody Matthews said.

How ‘tax-friendly’ is Florida compared to other states?

But the Hernandezes said that if you don’t like the mask policy, find your food somewhere else.

“There are other places to go eat,” owner Jack Hernandez said. “They don’t have to keep choosing this place.”

Other customers said they don’t care, saying that it’s the Hernandezes’ right to deny service as a private business.

For now, the sign stays, even though it’s earned the restaurant some negative reviews.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
bizjournals

Local barbecue favorite closing after three decades in business

After 31 years of smoking and slicing meat, the owners of Willard's BBQ Junction said it will be closing its doors at the end of this week. In a post on Facebook, owner James Willard said difficulty in finding staff and rising costs contributed to the decision to close. "Since...
RESTAURANTS
Idaho8.com

A Florida man took his grandson magnet fishing. Police are now investigating what they reeled in

A Florida man and his grandson couldn’t believe their eyes when they reeled in more than just some scrap metal and bottle caps during a magnet fishing weekend trip. Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson, Allen Cadwalader, were out on a magnet fishing trip on January 30 in Homestead, a suburb of Miami, Florida, when within five minutes of their arrival, Cadwalader reeled in two sniper rifle receivers and bolt carrier groups wrapped in shrink wrap, Smith told CNN.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheDailyBeast

Dad Posted Selfie With Kids One Hour Before Shooting Them in Murder-Suicide

A father who took to Facebook to post a selfie with his two young children fatally shot them less than an hour later before turning the gun on himself, Florida authorities have said. Humberto Christian Tovar Zapata, 41, uploaded the image of himself, his 12-year-old daughter, Baleria Tovar, and his 9-year-old son, Matias Tovar, at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade police. At 9:26 p.m., officers were called to respond to a Miami Lakes shooting reported outside an apartment complex. First responders to the scene found Zapata and the children already dead, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The suspect’s estranged wife, also the mother of the children, reportedly made the discovery of the bodies, located near a canal bank close to the apartment. Earlier that day, police said, she had argued with Zapata over the whereabouts of their children. Both she and Zapata’s mother told a local outlet that he had suffered from untreated mental illness. It was unclear whether the selfie Zapata shared had been taken just before the incident, or if the suspect had used an older image.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
Washington Post

A handyman was asked to build a strange room in a couple’s garage. Police say their son was locked inside and surveilled.

When a Florida couple asked a handyman in December to build an office in their garage, the man accepted the job, according to a criminal complaint. Timothy and Tracy Ferriter told him exactly what they wanted him to build: an 8-foot-by-8-foot structure with its own ceiling and door, a police report states. The space also needed to have electricity, a window air conditioning unit and a camera in the ceiling — and it had to be built in two days, the report adds.
JUPITER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Wfla#Wbbh#The Crisp Creperie#Hernandezes#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktab
WTOV 9

Florida family adopts missing dog, refuses $5,000 offer for its return

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) – A hefty reward for a missing dog has garnered attention across Northwest Florida after the owner says the dog was adopted into a new family after running away. WEAR spoke to the now-former owner of the dog as she explained her frustration. "I...
PETS
The Independent

Mother of accused Michigan school shooter texted son asking if he showed teachers ‘pic of your new gun’

A day before four students died at a school shooting in Michigan last year, the mother of Ethan Crumbley purportedly texted him asking if he showed the picture of his “new gun” to his teacher, an investigator told the court on Tuesday. “No, I didn’t show them the pic. My god,” he replied, according to the USA Today. “I only told them I went to the range with you on Saturday. I guess the teachers can’t keep their eyes off my screen.”It was one of the many texts exchanged between Jennifer Crumbley and her son on 29 November, a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ohmymag.co.uk

Woman regrets leaving cat home alone after seeing him do this on camera

Shanghai resident, Yi, had left her home for a few days to celebrate the Lunar New Year with her family. But unfortunately, she had to leave her precious cat, Lil O, behind. Thanks to technology, she was able to keep a close eye on the feline through her pet camera.
PETS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Family of Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel deny she took her own life after 'accidental' fall from third floor of Miami condo just after midnight

The devastated family of Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel have pushed back against suggestions the mother-of-one leapt to her death from a Miami condo. In a lengthy statement provided to DailyMail.com, Zoe's loved ones insisted that the 'devout believer in Jesus' and 'proud conservative' would never have taken her own life.
CELEBRITIES
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy