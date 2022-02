TAYLOR, Texas — Just a few months after Samsung announced a new manufacturing facility in Taylor, Texas, the towns around Taylor have started to feel the ripple effects. Taylor lies on the crossroads of US Highway 79 and State Highway 95. The towns along those routes have already felt the pressure of growth because of Austin's housing market. Now, town leaders say that growth may come even faster. They're masterplanning in real-time.

TAYLOR, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO