Miami has extended an offer to Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star athlete Joseph Stone. The offer from the Hurricanes is the 31st one Stone has received. The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies – has Stone as the No. 49 overall prospect, No. 9 prospect in the state of Georgia and the No. 4 athlete in the 2024 cycle.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO