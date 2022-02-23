ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Jake Funk? 5 Things to Know About Hannah Ann Sluss’ L.A. Rams Player Boyfriend

By Julia Emmanuele
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Hannah Ann Sluss/Instagram

A perfect team. Hannah Ann Sluss and boyfriend Jake Funk made their relationship Instagram official just before he took the field at Super Bowl LVI — and they’re already planning to go the distance.

The Bachelor season 24 alum, 25, supported the L.A. Rams player, 24, at the big game, wearing a vintage-style bomber jacket featuring his number. Before kickoff, Sluss shared a TikTok video of her kissing Funk on the cheek and chronicled the team’s victory on social media. “[This is] a moment we will always cherish,” Sluss captioned a slideshow of photos celebrating with her beau on Instagram. “Love you!”

The reality star was also by Funk’s side during the Rams’ Championship Parade on February 17, cuddling with the football star as they partied alongside his teammates. Five days later, Sluss revealed that the couple were enjoying a post-season vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with fellow Rams player Ben Skowronek. “Next stop: Lovers Beach,” the model wrote about the trip via Instagram on February 22.

Sluss previously competed for Peter Weber‘s heart on season 24 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020. The pilot, 30, proposed to her in the finale, but during the After the Final Rose special, the pair announced that they split shortly after filming wrapped when Weber confessed that he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett.

“Hannah Ann is the sweetest soul you could ever meet, nothing about that is fake,” Weber said during an April 2021 appearance on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast about how “tough” it was to end his engagement with Sluss. “It’s 100 percent real, that is her. Knowing that I was gonna hurt her absolutely just tore me up and I was not OK for a while after that, but that’s in the past now and we’re looking forward.”

In the months following their public breakup, Sluss stated that she felt the guy of her dreams would need to be the “opposite” of Weber. “Gosh, my type changes after, like, with every guy that I’m interested in,” she said during an April 2020 appearance on Wells Adams and Brandi Cyrus‘ “Your Favorite Thing” podcast. “OK, the next guy I’m looking for — the type, I want him to be very hunky. I want him to be very manly. Very manly. Very, very decisive. Very independent.”

She continued: “I want him to be, like, very manly and, like no messing around. Just to the point, decisive. And, I want him to be hot, like, super hot and hunky.” Though she hasn’t shared much about her relationship with Funk, the Maryland native seems to check all of her boxes.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the running back.

