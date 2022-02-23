ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ready for Shorts Season? Grab this Comfy Pair on Sale for Just $5

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNbVM_0eMvjC3Z00
Como Blu Active Elastic Waist Short. Walmart

We. Are. Ready! Ready to not wake up every day and immediately start shivering, ready to not have to dread stepping out of the hot shower, ready to go outside and feel the warm sun on our skin, ready for blooming flowers and late-night ice cream. We’re ready for spring and summer weather!

As the weather warms up, our style starts to shift. We can finally store away all of our heavy puffers and oversized fleeces (not that we don’t adore them!) and make room for lighter pieces. That means we can finally start to wear shorts again! And no, we don’t mean the stiff denim shorts that are always riding up. We mean a comfy pair like this!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqxVs_0eMvjC3Z00
Walmart

That’s right, these shorts are 62% off right now, which makes showing them to you even more exciting. For just $5, you could score your new favorite warm-weather essential. These shorts have a relaxed fit, made with a soft, flowy material, plus an elasticized waistband. They’re pull-on style, so there are no zippers or buttons to deal with!

These shorts have a 3.5-inch inseam, making them not too short but not too long. Dare we say they’re…just right? They’re also just so incredibly versatile. They’re the type of shorts you can wear for hanging out at home, going to sleep, to the beach or pool over your bathing suit, to the gym for a workout, etc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CJQhi_0eMvjC3Z00
Walmart

Because these are wear-everywhere shorts, we’re really happy that they’re available in three colors — all marked down to $5 right now. This means we can wear them on repeat without having to rock the same exact pair every day. These options include Dusty Blue, which is a solid, powdery baby blue shade, Blue Shadow, which is actually a blue and white tie-dye with a star print on top, and Ruby Tan, which is a neutral/pinkish take on camo. Excuse Us while we add all three to our cart.

Finding these shorts on clearance — especially right before the beginning of spring — feels like a shopping miracle, and we’re not letting it pass us by! We have big plans for these shorts. Some of those plans include TV marathons and lazy Sundays at home, but some of them include pairing them with tank tops and sneakers, or off-the-shoulder tops and sandals. We want to wear them with whatever, wherever, whenever. Preferably always! Time to grab your fave while it’s still in stock!

Not your style? Shop more from Como Blu here and check out more comfy shorts at Walmart here!

