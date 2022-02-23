Ready for Shorts Season? Grab this Comfy Pair on Sale for Just $5

Como Blu Active Elastic Waist Short. Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We. Are. Ready! Ready to not wake up every day and immediately start shivering, ready to not have to dread stepping out of the hot shower, ready to go outside and feel the warm sun on our skin, ready for blooming flowers and late-night ice cream. We’re ready for spring and summer weather!

As the weather warms up, our style starts to shift. We can finally store away all of our heavy puffers and oversized fleeces (not that we don’t adore them!) and make room for lighter pieces. That means we can finally start to wear shorts again! And no, we don’t mean the stiff denim shorts that are always riding up. We mean a comfy pair like this!

Walmart

That’s right, these shorts are 62% off right now, which makes showing them to you even more exciting. For just $5, you could score your new favorite warm-weather essential. These shorts have a relaxed fit, made with a soft, flowy material, plus an elasticized waistband. They’re pull-on style, so there are no zippers or buttons to deal with!

These shorts have a 3.5-inch inseam, making them not too short but not too long. Dare we say they’re…just right? They’re also just so incredibly versatile. They’re the type of shorts you can wear for hanging out at home, going to sleep, to the beach or pool over your bathing suit, to the gym for a workout, etc.

Walmart

Because these are wear-everywhere shorts, we’re really happy that they’re available in three colors — all marked down to $5 right now. This means we can wear them on repeat without having to rock the same exact pair every day. These options include Dusty Blue, which is a solid, powdery baby blue shade, Blue Shadow, which is actually a blue and white tie-dye with a star print on top, and Ruby Tan, which is a neutral/pinkish take on camo. Excuse Us while we add all three to our cart.

Finding these shorts on clearance — especially right before the beginning of spring — feels like a shopping miracle, and we’re not letting it pass us by! We have big plans for these shorts. Some of those plans include TV marathons and lazy Sundays at home, but some of them include pairing them with tank tops and sneakers, or off-the-shoulder tops and sandals. We want to wear them with whatever, wherever, whenever. Preferably always! Time to grab your fave while it’s still in stock!

Not your style? Shop more from Como Blu here and check out more comfy shorts at Walmart here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!