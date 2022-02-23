ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Need a break? South Carolina tax credits you might not know about

By Braley Dodson
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S701O_0eMvijsn00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — We could all appreciate a larger refund.

We’re here to help you find one.

South Carolina offers dozens of opportunities for tax credits, from options for teachers, for using solar panels or for paying for someone to be in a nursing home.

A full list of tax credits can be found on the South Carolina Department of Revenue’s website. And remember: taxes are due April 18.

Here are some tax credits you can receive in South Carolina. This list is not exhaustive:

Professional Sports Team Employees

Looking to start South Carolina’s first professional football team? You can get a nonrefundable tax credit if there are at least 150 full-time employees in the state. The amount of the break is dependent on how many jobs are created, what year they are created and what county they are in.

Scenic Rivers

Sit back, grab some iced tea and claim a few credits. Landowners who donate land adjacent to a river are eligible for a nonrefundable income tax break based on the fair market value of the land or easement.

Research Expenses

Your lab can lead to another discovery — a nice tax break. Under the credit, 5% of qualified research expenses can become a nonrefundable credit.

Certified Historic Structures

That fixer-upper is going to help your pocketbook. A property owner can receive 10% of restoration expenses as a nonrefundable credit, can choose to use a 25% nonrefundable credit (not to exceed $1 million) and can take it over a three-year period.

Motion Pictures

South Carolina wants your movie. Taxpayers who invest in a company that develops a film “that constructs, converts, or equips a motion picture production facility” in the state can get a nonrefundable credit for 20% of the investment (limited to $100,000 for projects). The amount must be approved by the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism.

Premarital Preparation Course Credit

Your fiancé can help your finances. Couples who go through a qualifying premarital preparation course in the year before they apply for a marriage license can receive a $50 nonrefundable credit per couple.

Apprentices

Mentorship and money! People who employ an apprentice can receive a nonrefundable tax credit amount of $1,000 per apprentice, which can be claimed for up to four years.

Venison for Charity

People who donate venison to charity can receive a nonrefundable $75 tax credit per deer carcass. The donor must be licensed by the state or the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Nursing Homes

People who pay for a nursing home-level of care for themselves or someone else can receive a nonrefundable tax credit of 20% of expenses, not to exceed $300.

Tuition

Students at a South Carolina college or university can receive a refundable credit for 50% of their tuition, capped at $1,500.

Milk

Make milk, make money. Residents who produce milk to sell can receive a $10,000 refundable credit for the first 500,000 lbs of milk produced and sold below the production price, and $5,000 for each extra 500,000 lbs produced and sold below the production price.

Classroom Teacher Expenses

South Carolina teachers at both public and private schools who aren’t eligible for their county’s teacher supplies reimbursement can receive up to a $275 refundable credit for money spent on teacher supplies and materials.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

NC among worst states for paying delivery drivers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Working as a delivery driver can take many forms. Those who prefer rural areas can choose to work picking up crops from farms and taking them to markets around their states and beyond their borders. Drivers who live in the suburbs can work for a delivery service that primarily delivers packages […]
ECONOMY
WNCT

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

(NEXSTAR) – If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two […]
HOUSE RENT
WNCT

See how NC will be affected if Roe v. Wade overturned

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — One historic decision has been endlessly passed around states over the last year. Roe v. Wade expressly protects a pregnant person’s right to choose to have an abortion. It’s under review by a now supermajority conservative Supreme Court, but reports suggest it could be struck down at any moment, as more and […]
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WNCT

NC Republicans ask US Supreme Court to block Congress map

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to block a congressional redistricting plan that state judges drew this week, initiating a last-ditch effort to derail a map that likely would give Democrats another seat on Capitol Hill in 2023. GOP legislative leaders argue that the boundaries — which replaced a […]
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#South Carolina College#Columbia
WNCT

NC state senator urges ABC Board ban Russian-made vodka

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina state senator from Greensboro is called on the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control Board to ban Russian-made vodkas in response to the invasion of Ukraine. On Saturday, NC Sen. Michael Garrett penned a letter to the commissioners of the ABC board urging action “as soon as is practicable.” Garret […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Restaurant tips have gotten stingier, Square data shows

(NEXSTAR) – Saying it’s been a tough two years for the restaurant business is an understatement. Between shutdowns, supply chain issues and staffing shortages, restaurants have asked customers to help keep business alive and be patient. That patience may be wearing thin, if the amount of tips people...
RETAIL
WNCT

Are we in a real estate bubble?

A housing bubble is characterized by a significant spike in house prices that isn't related to other economic fundamentals, like labor markets, income or wealth, explained Stuart Gabriel, professor and director of UCLA's Ziman Center for Real Estate.
BUSINESS
WNCT

Liquor stores in US, Canada refusing to sell Russian vodka

In addition to official government sanctions, bars and liquor stores across the U.S. and Canada are attempting to economically hurt Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine by refusing to sell Russian vodka and other Russian liquor.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WNCT

West Virginia School for the deaf and blind caught ablaze

ROMNEY, W.Va. (WDVM) — At around 6:00 a.m. Saturday, a fire broke out at the Administration Building on the campus of the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney, West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Department of Education, the building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. In a news […]
ROMNEY, WV
WNCT

Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in SC

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Florence. The event is scheduled for March 12 at 7 p.m. at the Florence Regional Airport. “After a year of crises and failures from the Biden Administration, it’s no surprise folks are eager to rally behind a Republican, America First agenda,” South […]
FLORENCE, SC
WNCT

WNCT

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy