Businesses announce weather-related closures & delays

25 WEATHER — It has been a cold Friday, and that will lead to a chance for some light rain or freezing rain tonight. The highest potential of freezing rain will be west of I-35. Amounts should be light, but you need to be careful on bridges and overpasses through Saturday morning. We all will see a plain cold rain Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. Sunday looks better as the rain comes to an end before sunrise. We should see some sunshine Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. So Sunday is looking like the better day this weekend!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO