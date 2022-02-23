Businesses announce weather-related closures & delays

SPOKANE, Wash. - Liberty School District has announced bus service and classes will be delayed by two hours tomorrow due to weather and road conditions. All before-school activities and classes have been cancelled.
SAN ANTONIO – Several area school districts have announced delays on Thursday due to inclement weather. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for San Antonio and parts of South Central Texas, as freezing drizzle and/or light freezing rain is possible. Winter Weather Advisory issued for San Antonio, parts...
CENTRAL TEXAS — Today brings the start of another Winter Storm in Central Texas. Wake-up temperatures will be near freezing to start your Wednesday, and will likely hover there or drop a few degrees through the day. With the wind, that will make it feel closer to the teens and 20s. So grab the coat as you're walking out the door. You'll need it all day.
CENTRAL TEXAS — Get outside and enjoy the warm air while you can! Changes arrive this afternoon and we'll be going back to winter for the rest of the week! Our next cold front arrives this afternoon. Ahead of it, we'll see some morning showers and temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. Behind it, temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s with winds making it feel like the 40s and 50s.
Click or tap here for a list of closures and delays. Click or tap here for the latest Colorado road conditions. Colorado Springs is no longer on accident alert. According to Gazette news partner KKTV, Monument and Canon City received 4 inches of snow during the recent snowstorm. Other snow...
STEVENSVILLE, Md.- The Chesapeake Bay Bridge is currently under limited wind restrictions (sustained wind speeds of 40-49 mph for a continuous period of 10 mins or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 40 mph over a period of 15 mins). As a result, house trailers, empty box trailers or any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited from traveling the bridge. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.
(WFXR) — A number of schools around southwest and central Virginia decided to postpone Monday’s operations amid concerns about the impact of winter weather on morning road conditions. Here is a list of schools and school districts around the region that have announced schedule changes as of 7:47 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14: Alleghany County: […]
25 WEATHER — Wow! 80s Monday...and more on the way Tuesday! Don't get used to this warm weather. A strong Arctic cold front will arrive Tuesday evening, and everything will change Wednesday and Thursday. TUESDAY: Get ready for another day in the 80s! We may see a few early...
Breckenridge and Stephens County are under a Winter Weather Advisory that is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, and continue through 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. The area could receive a wintery mix of sleet and freezing rain. Breckenridge Independent School District has announced a two-hour delay...
MANSFIELD, La. – The DeSoto Parish Police Jury has delayed a decision on a recommendation from Kansas City Southern to close three railroad crossings along U.S. Highway 171 south of Mansfield. The delay came after a woman said closure of one of the three could be life-threatening for her...
CENTRAL TEXAS — Our winter storm continues to cause icy conditions here in Central Texas. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through the day on Thursday due to potential ice accumulations around 1/10th inch. Travel is discouraged today and overnight into the Friday morning as temperatures fall into the 20s.
CENTRAL TEXAS — The last of the rain will be exiting the region. Our lows will dip below freezing in some spots but by then the showers will be over. Still, you'll want to be aware of any wet spots freezing into ice again. Cloud cover Sunday will diminish...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson will start to look a little bit brighter in the near future. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirmed contractors will soon work to upgrade street lights in the city. While lighting upgrades will be an improvement for residents in the area, it also comes with some potential headaches. In order for […]
25 FORECAST — There is no doubt it's cold across the area! Most folks along and west of I-35 spent most of Wednesday in the 20s, with 30s east of I-35. We have seen some patchy freezing drizzle from time to time, but everything has been pretty light to the point. We are expecting more precipitation to develop around midnight and last through early Thursday afternoon.
This week the roads are expected to be plastered with ice. Two weeks ago during the last winter freeze, many accidents took place in Central Texas and safety officials want to give you the tips you need to know. Public Information Officer, Jacob Smith with the Texas Department of Transportation...
25 WEATHER — It has been a cold Friday, and that will lead to a chance for some light rain or freezing rain tonight. The highest potential of freezing rain will be west of I-35. Amounts should be light, but you need to be careful on bridges and overpasses through Saturday morning. We all will see a plain cold rain Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. Sunday looks better as the rain comes to an end before sunrise. We should see some sunshine Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. So Sunday is looking like the better day this weekend!
CENTRAL TEXAS — Prepare for another chilly day in Central Texas, though no freezing rain is expected. We'll still have to watch for a few showers through the day but overall it will be cloudy and chilly as temperatures climb only to the upper 30s and lower 40s. North winds will be hanging around at 15mph making it feel like it's at or below freezing all day. Bundle up!
When freezing weather hits Central Texas, some skip driving to the grocery store opting for Uber, Favor, Instacart or others. Timlicia Robinson delivers for Favor, Instacart and DoorDash. She said the demand is extremely high since temperatures dropped. “It was consistent all the way until I stopped," Robinson said. "I...
25 WEATHER — Well, we've gone through another February winter event. There will be patchy ice out there tonight, especially on bridges and overpasses, so drive accordingly. We may see some clearing late tonight with lows in the low to mid 20s. Friday looks a bit "warmer" with highs in the low to mid 40s. That will at least be enough to melt any leftover ice across the area. Heck, we may see some sunshine as well!
Round Rock ISD campuses will have a delayed start due to inclement weather Feb. 24, according to an email shared with district parents. After-school activities scheduled for Feb. 24 have also been canceled. The National Weather Service issued a "hazardous weather outlook" for the majority of Central Texas Feb. 23,...
Comments / 0