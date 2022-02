NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hottest commodity in town right now is on four wheels. Car dealers are raising prices, car makers are pushing back and customers are stuck in the middle. CBS2’s Jessica Moore met two exhausted car buyers and has tips on how you can avoid the squeeze. “It’s insane… my first car was $1,500,” said Rosie Geiger, who just helped her nephew buy his first car. “Do you feel like your options were more limited than you imagined they would be?” Moore asked. “Absolutely,” Geiger said. “We were willing to spend a little more than 10 (thousand), which is a lot...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO