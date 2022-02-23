“DC rats seem more organized than ever.”

The year 2020 is one I'd rather forget, but I will always cherish the five days I spent in Maine. We booked the trip out of sheer desperation: After sticking it out in New York City through its run as the pandemic's global epicenter, my husband and I decided, with two of our closest friends, that we had to get out of town. We needed to turn off our phones, breathe in fresh air, and dive into a lake or two. But we also needed one another. The solidarity of close friendship felt like a salve after so much anxiety and isolation. So we packed up a rental car and headed north to go hiking in Acadia National Park, eat fresh lobster on our cabin's covered porch, and generally distract ourselves from a world turned upside down. Sharing something joyful with friends again felt both novel and therapeutic, and we returned home vowing to make our Maine trip a tradition that outlasted the pandemic.

