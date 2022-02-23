ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Production Alliance Group Racing: Cole Custer Fontana Advance

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

● Southern California native Cole Custer returns home to race for the second time in three weeks as the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, for the first time in two years for Sunday’s Wise Power 400. ● Returning to Custer’s No. 41...

Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: NXS Post Race (Riley Herbst)

IS THAT ONE OF THE HARDER EARNED TOP-TEN FINISHES YOU’VE HAD? “Yeah, it is just frustrating because I feel like we were really fast on long runs but we just couldn’t really fire off. Once we got about 20 laps into a run I felt like we were a top-three car for sure. It is good to get top-10’s and that was our goal at the beginning of the year so we will keep stacking them.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Austin Cindric Pole Winner Press Conference

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Menards/Quaker State Ford Mustang -- “I would say the last time I approached a qualifying session having to talk myself into my own lap as much as I had to today was back when I raced USF 200 in 2013 or 2014 and went to IRP the night before the 500. I know that is probably gibberish to the entire NASCAR fan base but that is what today reminded me of. There is so much learning and so much going on and it is all happening really fast. As a driver, you can’t be distracted by the crashes or mistakes or the short amount of time. I had all the data I needed today to learn what I needed to do and go apply it. It is fun to be able to go do that. Like Erik (Jones) was saying, it is easy for me to be happy about it but there are a lot of guys that had pretty rough days and put some teams in some rough spots for the west coast swing. It was pretty awesome. Pretty dramatic. I thought my lap wasn’t going to stand. I thought my one and two was money but my three and four were a bit conservative mostly because my one and two was money. I didn’t talk myself into going deep like I wanted to in three. Anyway, just an awesome couple of days and an awesome way to start things out but I don't think it guarantees anything for the race but is certainly a lot of fun to be able to go through that.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

RCR Event Preview - Auto Club Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Auto Club Speedway ... Richard Childress Racing has made 92 overall NASCAR Cup Series starts at Auto Club Speedway and has tallied one win, a thrilling victory by Kevin Harvick in 2011. RCR has three pole awards at the California track, led by Austin (2016 and 2019) and Mike Skinner (2000), and has 12 top-five and 30 top-10 finishes.
MOTORSPORTS
Fontana, CA
Sports
City
Ladera Ranch, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Tustin, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Fontana, CA
Speedway Digest

Toyota Racing - NXS Fontana Post-Race Report

Trevor Bayne (third) led Toyota in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Auto Club Speedway on Saturday evening. TREVOR BAYNE, No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing. Finishing Position: 3rd. What was it like racing for wins today?. “I got to race for wins today. Didn’t get...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT AUTO CLUB SPEEDWAY: Kyle Larson Press Conference Transcript

WHAT ARE YOUR INITIAL THOUGHTS OF THE NEXT GEN CAR? WE’VE HAD IT ON THE SHORTEST TRACK AND THE LONGEST TRACK; OBVIOUSLY TWO COMPLETELY DIFFERENT SCENARIOS. HERE, WE’RE KIND OF GOING INTO THE MORE NATURAL FLOW OF THINGS WITH THE PACKAGE THAT WE’RE GOING TO BE RUNNING FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR. DO YOU HAVE ANY EXPECTATIONS; OR IS WHEN THE GREEN FLAG WAVES, IT’S PUTTING ON THE LEARNERS HAT AND LEARNING AS MUCH AS YOU CAN AS QUICK AS YOU CAN?
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Wire: Saturday Auto Club Speedway Notebook

Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric stays on top with Fontana pole. In a qualifying session that should have merited hazard pay for the 10 final-round drivers, Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric backed up his victory in the Great American Race with a pole-winning run on Saturday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.
FONTANA, CA
Speedway Digest

Chevy Ncs at Auto Club Speedway: Team Chevy Advance

With the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season officially underway, the series heads to the west coast to take on three-consecutive race weekends: Auto Club Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway. The first stop on the west coast swing is the much-anticipated return of Auto Club Speedway where NASCAR’s Premier Series will take on the 2-mile California D-shaped oval for the first time since 2020. Auto Club Speedway first hosted a NCS race in 1997, with Career Chevrolet driver Jeff Gordon capturing the inaugural victory. The Wise Power 400 will mark the 32nd NCS event held at Auto Club Speedway after the track was removed from the schedule for the 2021 season due to state COVID restrictions.
MOTORSPORTS
Person
Cole Custer
Speedway Digest

Burton Qualifies 22nd at Fontana

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang will start Sunday’s Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway from 22nd place. Burton earned that spot with a lap at 171.473 miles per hour in Saturday’s qualifying session. His speed was an improvement from his best lap in...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Scott Lagasse Racing: All Geared Up for 2022 Season Opener at Sebring

A new year has come around and Scott Lagasse Racing is ready to take on the next season of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. The first race of 2022 will take place at the historic Sebring International Raceway in south central Florida. The 17-turn, 3.74-mile track is the birthplace of the Trans Am series, with the first race being held 56 years ago.
MOTORSPORTS
#Race Car#Race Track#Chip Ganassi Racing#Indy Cars#Nascar Cup Series#Auto Club Speedway#Stewart Haas Racing#Shr#Pag#Nextgen#Daytona Lrb
Speedway Digest

Kenny Collins Wins at Lavonia Speedway After DQ at Scales

He crossed the finish line second, but Kenny Collins left Lavonia Speedway Saturday night a first-time winner with the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series. Polesitter Brent Dixon led all 40 laps of the Feature but weighed-in 20 pounds light at the scales in post-race procedures, disqualifying him and handing the $5,000 victory over to Collins, who cleared the 2350-pound weight requirement.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

The NASCAR Foundation and Kaulig Racing Kick Off Partnership for Speediatrics Fun Day Festival Program

The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Fun Day Festival powered by Kaulig Racing kicked off the season on Friday, February 25 at Auto Club Speedway. This season, the partnership between the Foundation and Matt Kaulig’s multi-car NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series organization expands to nine race markets, bringing healthy living programming to children across the country.
CHARITIES
Speedway Digest

SpeedTour to Kick Off 2022 Season in Sebring This Weekend

SpeedTour will officially kick off its 2022 race season this weekend at Sebring International Raceway as The Trans Am Series Presented by Pirelli (Trans Am), Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) and International GT (IGT) take the green flag in sunny Florida. Picture-perfect weather is forecast for the event where approximately 300 race cars are set to compete on the historic race track and another 300-plus vehicles will be showcased in Saturday’s Hagerty Cars and Caffeine Car Show.
SEBRING, FL
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

