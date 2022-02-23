ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Really Happened to Bob Saget? New Details on His Final Hours

By Steve Helling
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Bob Saget checked into room 962 at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes in Florida on Jan. 7, the 65-year-old comedian seemed to have the vitality of a man half his age. "He was cracking jokes, waving to people in the lobby," a hotel employee tells PEOPLE in this week's issue....

people.com

The US Sun

Bob Saget’s family may want to block autopsy report over fears it contains ’embarrassing’ details, expert says

BOB Saget's family may want to block the release of information about the star's death amid fears "embarrassing" details could be published, an expert claimed. On Monday, a judge in Orlando, Florida granted a temporary injunction blocking the release of any records relating to the investigation into Saget's death after his family filed a lawsuit citing privacy concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
Outsider.com

Bob Saget Autopsy: Doctor Says His Death ‘Could Not Be Caused by a Slip and Fall’

After studying Bob Saget’s autopsy report, doctors are questioning the late comedian’s cause of death. Here’s why. Health experts are questioning Bob Saget’s cause of death after reviewing his autopsy. The 65-year old comedian suddenly passed away in his hotel room on January 9. Last week, his family reported that the star died of a brain bleed after hitting his head and falling asleep. While his passing was ruled an accident, doctors are now asking more questions.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Bob Saget’s full autopsy reveals new details about his death

The official autopsy for late comedian Bob Saget released on Thursday revealed he died from a backward fall in which he hit the back of his head and the base of his skull, causing a brain bleed and skull fractures. NBC’s Dr. John Torres explained that the autopsy showed Saget...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Neurosurgeons raise questions about Bob Saget's autopsy

The New York Times health and science reporter Benjamin Mueller reports that the autopsy, released Friday, "complicated the picture of Mr. Saget’s death that has emerged in recent days: Far from a head bump that might have been shrugged off, the autopsy described an unmistakably serious set of injuries that would at the very least have probably left someone confused, brain experts said." The autopsy left a number of unresolved questions about how Saget was so badly hurt. "Some neurosurgeons said that it would be unusual for a typical fall to cause Mr. Saget’s set of fractures — to the back, the right side and the front of his skull," reports Mueller. "Those doctors said that the injuries appeared more reminiscent of ones suffered by people who fall from a considerable height or get thrown from their seat in a car crash." As Dr. Gavin Britz, the chair in neurosurgery at Houston Methodist, tells Mueller: "This is significant trauma. This is something I find with someone with a baseball bat to the head, or who has fallen from 20 or 30 feet.” ALSO: Saget's death is a reminder of why head injuries are so dangerous.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Radar Online.com

Bob Saget's Shocking Cause Of Death Officially Released, Late Comedian DID NOT Die Of Heart Attack Or Stroke

Bob Saget’s cause of death has officially been revealed. The late comedian did not pass away from a suspected heart attack or stroke as was previously believed. According to reports, sources with direct knowledge of the late comedian’s death disclosed Wednesday that Saget died from a brain bleed caused by hitting his head on something after checking into his Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel room on Sunday, January 9.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Candace Cameron Bure Says She And Bob Saget Got Into 'Little Tiff' Before His Death

Candace Cameron Bure lovingly recalled her final conversation and last words with Bob Saget before the comedian died in January. During an appearance on “Today” this week, Bure told Hoda Kotb that she and Saget, who played her father on “Full House,” got into a “little tiff” just two weeks before Saget died, but luckily were able to patch things up right away.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
