What Really Happened to Bob Saget? New Details on His Final Hours

The New York Times health and science reporter Benjamin Mueller reports that the autopsy, released Friday, "complicated the picture of Mr. Saget’s death that has emerged in recent days: Far from a head bump that might have been shrugged off, the autopsy described an unmistakably serious set of injuries that would at the very least have probably left someone confused, brain experts said." The autopsy left a number of unresolved questions about how Saget was so badly hurt. "Some neurosurgeons said that it would be unusual for a typical fall to cause Mr. Saget’s set of fractures — to the back, the right side and the front of his skull," reports Mueller. "Those doctors said that the injuries appeared more reminiscent of ones suffered by people who fall from a considerable height or get thrown from their seat in a car crash." As Dr. Gavin Britz, the chair in neurosurgery at Houston Methodist, tells Mueller: "This is significant trauma. This is something I find with someone with a baseball bat to the head, or who has fallen from 20 or 30 feet.” ALSO: Saget's death is a reminder of why head injuries are so dangerous.

