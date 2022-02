Limestone County sheriff’s investigators and deputies arrested five people Thursday and confiscated eight illegal gambling machines at an Anderson grocery store. People were playing the machines at Good Springs Grocery when a Limestone County investigator went inside in response to complaints from the public, Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said in a news release. After getting a search warrant, the machines were confiscated, and a total of $292 found inside the machines was seized.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO