11 great eateries that are walking distance to Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Emily Evelyn Chase, the youngest daughter of actor Chevy Chase, just sold her swanky Brooklyn pad for almost 10 percent more than she (and Dad) paid for it in 2018. The Chase family received the full asking price of $989,000 for the Park slope apartment at Park Place, New York Post reports. In 2018, the pair bought the condo for $912,000 as a place for Emily to live closer to her work at the Audubon Society. When COVID hit, however, Emily packed up her things and decided to move back in with her folks in Westchester. Now in a post-pandemic world where many people work remote, Emily no longer needs the condo.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO