An effective backup strategy means that a company's data can be restored quickly and securely. This requires a multi-pronged approach that involves regular testing and validation of backups and implementing multiple layers of data protection from the cloud to on-premise solutions. An ideal backup solution needs to have several key features: Ransomware protection, the ability to restore quickly, and a centralized system can help you to maintain complete control of your backup infrastructure. The right backup solution should be able to scale up or down with the ever-changing needs of your business.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO