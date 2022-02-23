Cesar Azpilicueta Backs 'Important Player' Romelu Lukaku to Succeed at Chelsea

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has backed Romelu Lukaku to succeed at the club after Thomas Tuchel dropped him against LOSC Lille in the Champions League.

The Belgian was dropped to the bench and did not feature at all on Tuesday night as Chelsea came out 2-0 victors.

Speaking after the match, via football.london, Azpilicueta opened up on the current sitaution.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

He said: "We can't forget Romelu is a very important player for us – at the Club World Cup, he scored two goals, one in the semi-final and one in the final.

"In the last game, the team performance maybe was not our greatest but we won and we want to improve our game. Romelu, I have no doubts, is an important player for us."

The Spaniard continued to back Lukaku to perform if he is chosen to start the Carabao Cup final on Sunday as the Blues face Liverpool at Wembley.

IMAGO / PA Images

"The manager made the decision [against Lille] to have him on the bench and play other players, but he will be the first one who will want to show his qualities and I don't doubt he will be a key player for us.

"Romelu will show his ability straight away, of course." he concluded.

Chelsea were fluid in attack and looked solid defensively against Lille but suffered injuries to Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech, putting their participation in Sunday's final at risk as Tuchel has a decision to make regarding Lukaku's involvement.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube