Gwinnett County, GA

Suspect wanted for carjacking taxi driver who picked him up outside MARTA station

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have released new photos of a suspect they say carjacked a taxi driver last month.

The carjacking happened around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 25. Police said a taxi driver picked up a man outside the Doraville MARTA station and was told to drive to Graves Road in Norcross.

The driver said that when they arrived, he asked the man exactly where he wanted to be dropped off. The driver said the man told him to keep driving and when they stopped, he felt a gun to the back of his head.

The suspect said “if you move, I will shoot you” and demanded the driver’s money and taxi, according to the police report.

The report said the suspect then told the driver “We are going to go far away from here” and made him pull into an apartment complex on Graves Road.

The driver was forced out of his car and the suspect took off with his car, cellphone, $300 and wallet with his license and social security card. The driver’s car is a gray 2011 Toyota Corolla with a Dollar Taxi sign on it.

The photos released Wednesday shows the suspect on a MARTA train. The driver said he did not get a good look at the man’s face because he was sitting in the backseat of his taxi car.

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to contact GCP detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Gridlock Guy: Respect goes two ways in crosswalks

All modes of transportation are important. And we need all forms of commuting to make navigating this Atlanta network possible. As suburban cities and intown neighborhoods modernize, they become more pedestrian-friendly. People want to live in places where they can walk to their jobs or entertainment. As this becomes more prevalent, our car-centric community needs a reminder of the laws around pedestrians. Pedestrians could use a refresher, too.
