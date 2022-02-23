ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron police use DNA to track down serial robber

By Jessica Bates
 4 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) A Northeast Ohio man is behind bars after admitting to a string of armed robberies in the North Akron business community.

According to the Akron Police Department , Demetrius Tabler, 25, was arrested Monday on two outstanding warrants. Detectives say they were able to connect him to crimes using DNA that linked Tabler to two robberies back in November at CVS Pharmacy on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue and another at a Family Dollar on N.Howard Street.

During questioning, Tabler admitted to at least nine other robberies in the North Hill and South Akron areas.

The investigation into the other related robberies is ongoing. Additional charges are pending.

