Healthy Living with USA Health: Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy for Hair Restoration

People who have looked their mortality in the face often describe their near-death experiences in surprisingly similar terms – vivid recollection of memories, a sense of standing outside of their body, bright lights, or a feeling of tranquility. While there is plenty of anecdotal evidence from people who have had near-death experiences (NDEs), scientists have little to no data on what happens in the brain as people transition into death. However, under tragic circumstances, scientists have collected the first continuous data on the neural dynamics of the brain during death. When an 87-year-old patient developed seizures after receiving surgery due to a...

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO