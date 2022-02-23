Tom Holland Says One of the Spider-Men in ‘No Way Home’ Wore a Fake Butt

Spider-Man star Tom Holland was wracked with guilt over lying to the press about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor stopped by Late Night with Seth Myers to talk about the massive Marvel movie. Everyone wants to know how hard it was to keep that secret. Well, when it comes to playing the "werewolf" like the Amazing Spider-Man star, the MCU's young hero had a bit of a fight on his hands. Holland told Myers that it weighed on him to continuously lie to reporters and interviewers. However, as these projects demand secrecy, he has to keep up the dance. Luckily for Maguire, the oldest Spider-Man got to sit back and let his younger variants deal with all that media attention. But, it's clear that Garfield and Holland felt a bit of pressure to keep up the facade. Check out what Holland said about the experience down below.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO