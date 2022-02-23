ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tom Holland Says One of the Spider-Men in ‘No Way Home’ Wore a Fake Butt

By Mike Nied
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

By now it's no secret that Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maquire reprised their respective roles as Peter Parker — a.k.a. Spider-Man — in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, we're just now learning that one of the actors had a little extra padding to provide some junk in the trunk...

sojo1049.com

Comments / 0

Related
Allure

Zendaya Wore "Bounce Blowout" Hair for Date Night With Tom Holland

The notoriously private couple was seen holding hands on their way to the theater. Zendaya and Tom Holland kept their relationship private for a long time, but now they're holding hands in public. A turn of events we are certainly not complaining about. On the evening of Wednesday, February 16,...
CELEBRITIES
Middletown Press

Holland, Garfield and Maguire Recreate Iconic Spider-Man Meme as ‘No Way Home’ Sets Digital Release

Sony Pictures has announced that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will arrive on digital March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12. The studio marked the occasion by releasing a photo of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreating the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme, a photo that is bound to break the internet for comic book movie fans. The movie is now available for pre-order on digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray.
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

‘Bel-Air’s’ Carlton Character Hits Back at Online Trolls Who Call Him ‘Ugly’

The new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot has easily become one of the most well-received new scripted series on the market. Bel-Air has risen up the popularity ranks with its more serious adaption of the iconic ’90s sitcom. The new show introduces a lineup of new star talent including Jabari Banks as Will Smith, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, and Adrian Holmes as the beloved Uncle Phil.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Seth Meyers
Cosmopolitan

Miley Cyrus is unrecognisable with a half-up bouffant

If I had to pick a word to sum up Miley Cyrus and her beauty looks, it’d be chameleon. The singer has rocked so many different looks and has rocked each and every one of them. Seriously. We’ve had ringlet curls that gave us all the Dolly Parton vibes, seriously messy bedhead and even an 80s mum haircut. We also can’t forget the moment she dyed her hair platinum blonde, made mullets cool again and even sported a hairdo that reminded us of Princess Diana.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
94.3 The Point

Spider-Man Tom Holland surprises NJ fans

In New Jersey we are used to surprises. Just not good ones. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” actor Tom Holland surprised a lot of folks the other day in South Orange. Their Performing Arts Center’s Cinema Lab theater was holding a screening of his new film “Uncharted” and wouldn’t you know he showed up.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spider Men#Ticket Sales#The Spider#Fbi#Film Star
whowhatwear

Zendaya Wore a Button-Down Shirt As a Dress for a Date With Tom Holland

I know, I know—it's hard to concentrate on what Zendaya is wearing when it's taking every ounce of will not to stare at her hand, clasped inside of Tom Holland's. I get it. But once you've gotten your fix of M.J. and Peter Parker out together on an IRL date (right after Valentine's Day no less), we need to discuss the Euphoria actor's low-key and utterly stunning date-night ensemble. That, and how to copy it, of course.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Digital Trends

Spider-Men unite as No Way Home heads to digital and Blu-ray

Spider-Man: No Way Home has yet to leave the top of the box office rankings more than two months after its release. Sony Pictures wisely decided not to rush bringing the film to viewers at home as it continues to rack up money. But at last, the time has come for No Way Home to get a digital and Blu-ray release. And to make the announcement, Sony turned to three generations of Spider-Men: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Tom Holland Felt Guilty for Lying to Press About Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man star Tom Holland was wracked with guilt over lying to the press about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor stopped by Late Night with Seth Myers to talk about the massive Marvel movie. Everyone wants to know how hard it was to keep that secret. Well, when it comes to playing the "werewolf" like the Amazing Spider-Man star, the MCU's young hero had a bit of a fight on his hands. Holland told Myers that it weighed on him to continuously lie to reporters and interviewers. However, as these projects demand secrecy, he has to keep up the dance. Luckily for Maguire, the oldest Spider-Man got to sit back and let his younger variants deal with all that media attention. But, it's clear that Garfield and Holland felt a bit of pressure to keep up the facade. Check out what Holland said about the experience down below.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Jessica Simpson has fans gushing over before-and-after picture of son Ace

Jessica Simpson delighted fans with a rare snapshot of her eight-year-old son Ace as she shared how he and his close friendship had grown over the years. She took to Instagram to post a side-by-side picture of her son with his close friend from a while ago and then a shot of them together in the present, revealing that their bond had stayed strong over time.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

The Saga Kontinues: Kanye West Objects To Divorce Once Again, Claims Kim K Can’t Prove He Wrote Instagram Attacks

Despite already replacing his estranged wife with one of her doppelgängers, Kanye West isn’t letting Kim Kardashian end their marriage without a fight. According to reports from TMZ, Kanye just filed legal documents, hoping to make his Instagram posts attacking Kim, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and others inadmissible in next week’s court hearing, where a judge will decide whether to restore Kim’s single status.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
SoJO 104.9

Sebastian Stan Thought He Was Done as Bucky After ‘The First Avenger’

Sebastian Stan, who has played Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the past decade, revealed that he thought his very first appearance in Captain America: The First Avenger would be his last. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Stan recalled a major last-minute change in the shoot that made him doubt his future in other Marvel projects.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

As Details Of Bob Saget’s Death Release, A Hotel Employee Recalls How He Really Made Time For The Full House Fans

The death of comedy legend Bob Saget is an event that’s still sending shockwaves through the friends, family, and fans that all felt a connection to the comedian. In recent weeks, more details about his tragic passing have been revealed, with the official cause ruled to be head trauma. It’s been a bittersweet time, as mixed in with the details of the Full House star’s last days are stories of the man’s generosity. As further details of Saget’s death are breaking, a hotel employee from his last stay has also revealed a story about the comedian's kindness to his fans.
CELEBRITIES
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy