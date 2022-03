Prior to the official launch, I was invited to check out the new adventure at Walt Disney World Resort. I first heard about the Galatic Starcruiser when I was covering the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in 2020. We didn’t get a lot of details at the time, it was just a teaser, but I remember walking out of the room thinking the Disney Imagineers just created a fun new cruise, on land, centered around Star Wars. After attending this preview, there are similarities to a cruise, but I can tell you that description doesn’t do it justice.

STAR WARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO