South Carolina considers replacing Confederate Memorial Day

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill giving state employees in South Carolina a floating holiday to replace Confederate Memorial Day is heading to the Senate floor.

The bill started as a proposal to add the Juneteenth celebration on June 19 as a new state holiday. But instead of adding a 14th holiday, the members of the Senate Family and Veterans Services Committee voted Wednesday to create a holiday state employees could take any time they want.

To not spend any additional money, the bill would remove Confederate Memorial Day on May 10 from the holiday list.

If employees want that day off or Juneteenth, they would have to use the floating holiday.

