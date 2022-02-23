ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

The REAL Reason VP Kamala Harris is Coming to Acadiana

By JayCee
 4 days ago

You may have seen our story about Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Lafayette this week.

At the time, all we had were a few rumors and a very vague confirmation from the White House. What we got from Washington was a, “Yes, she’s headed there” and a “No, we don’t have any other information at this time” (paraphrased, of course).

Now it appears that more information has surfaced about her visit and, sadly, it doesn’t involve being a Grand Marshal of a parade.

From what both KATC TV3 and KLFY are reporting, the word is that the Vice President is going to be visiting the Town of Sunset to talk about rural broadband internet.

Our news junkies at KPEL 96.5 got in touch with the office of Governor John Bel Edwards, and he confirmed what we’re hearing.

“I am excited to welcome Vice President Harris to Louisiana on Friday and am honored that the White House has chosen our state to highlight the importance of broadband connectivity to rural cities and towns during her visit,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Communities all over Louisiana will benefit from increased investments in and attention to broadband connectivity. We are ready to embrace opportunities to bring this important internet infrastructure to areas that need it so that we can improve our economic competitiveness, educational opportunities and quality of life.” – Governor John Bel Edwards

Rural broadband internet. Will Vice President Harris be talking about LUS Fiber?

Whether you agree (politically) with what the White House is trying to do, in theory, it’s what we need. By providing access to high-speed internet to our rural, underserved, and poor areas, an improvement to our society can be made.

How many times have you heard that Louisiana is in competition to be last in education? Yes, we joke about it but, in reality, we are consistently near the bottom of the list. The internet can help.

Access to the internet = better education (that is if you don’t spend your time online in an echo chamber).

Having high-speed internet can open whole new worlds for those who do not have access now. From educational materials to online banking to online government services, having high-speed internet can – and will – improve lives.

KLFY is reporting that the Vice President and the Secretary of Commerce will be flying into Lafayette on Friday, and then taking a motorcade to St. Landry Parish to give their presentation.

We’ll update you when we have more information.

Comments / 41

Stacie LeBlanc
4d ago

No offense to anyone who needs Broadband, BUT with everything else going on right now in the world, I hardly think this issue is important enough for the VP to be traveling for and discussing. Um, can't they find anything else for her to do? Like help the issues concerning the hungry, homeless, people who can't pay their bills because of rising prices, well you know the story...

Reply(2)
43
Stephen Myers
3d ago

There's not a single person in Louisiana, with a functioning brain, actually interested in what the airhead Harris has to say. She's such an embarrassment.

Reply
36
AP_000089.d054dba8816948b48de545d04b2d4376.1843
3d ago

She’s as useless as the rest of that sham of an administration in the WH!! 😡

Reply
30
 

Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
