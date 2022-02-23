Cowell’s tribute, other honors for ‘Nightbirde’ Jane Marczewski
"America's Got Talent" creator and judge, Simon Cowell, has opened up on social media about the death of "AGT" star and Ohio native Jane Marczewski.
