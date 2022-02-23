Cowell’s tribute, other honors for ‘Nightbirde’ Jane Marczewski

The death of comedy legend Bob Saget is an event that’s still sending shockwaves through the friends, family, and fans that all felt a connection to the comedian. In recent weeks, more details about his tragic passing have been revealed, with the official cause ruled to be head trauma. It’s been a bittersweet time, as mixed in with the details of the Full House star’s last days are stories of the man’s generosity. As further details of Saget’s death are breaking, a hotel employee from his last stay has also revealed a story about the comedian's kindness to his fans.

