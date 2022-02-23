AC Hotel opens for business in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Tuesday, February 22, the Ridgeland Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the recently unveiled AC Hotel by Marriott Jackson Ridgeland at The Township at Colony Park.
The five story, 132-room modern hotel features the European-inspired AC Lounge bar, and multifunctional meeting and event capabilities.
AC Hotel Jackson Ridgeland is Mississippi's first AC Hotel by Marriott. The hotel began welcoming guests on January 27.
