AC Hotel opens for business in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Tuesday, February 22, the Ridgeland Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the recently unveiled AC Hotel by Marriott Jackson Ridgeland at The Township at Colony Park.

The five story, 132-room modern hotel features the European-inspired AC Lounge bar, and multifunctional meeting and event capabilities.

AC Hotel Jackson Ridgeland is Mississippi’s first AC Hotel by Marriott. The hotel began welcoming guests on January 27.

