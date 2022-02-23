ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoStar shares tank on weak 2022 outlook, increased resi investment

By T.P. Yeatts
therealdeal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATED Feb. 23, 2022, 5:37 p.m.: CoStar Group’s stock cratered in Wednesday trading after the real estate data giant offered a lackluster outlook for 2022 and outlined significant investments in residential products. Its share price fell 15 percent on the day. The company’s disappointing guidance overshadowed its strong...

therealdeal.com

