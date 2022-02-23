City council approves purchase of 27 shade structures for local parks

The Corpus Christi city council approved the purchase of new shade structures for local parks during Tuesday's council meeting.

The installation of 27 new steel shade structures is part of a regional community park improvement project driven by public request.

The improvement project will provide an increased number of shade structures in surrounding neighborhoods and city parks.

“Continuing to improve our city parks is a priority for this council,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo. “The shade structures will beautify parks and will serve to enhance the quality of life for all residents.”

According to the CC Parks and Recreation Department, each shade structure is priced at $10,454.75 and will be purchased by the city's general fund.

The shade structures are made of hot-dip galvanized steel with a powder coat finish and have a 65-year life span.

"The new shade structures are galvanized steel with a powder coat finish that will provide considerable protection against the elements which surround Labonte Park as well as Billlish Park, which are both located near water," said city officials.

City officlas say the purchase of the 27 shade structures totals $282,278 and the project is expected to be completed in October 2022.

The shade structures will be placed at the following parks: