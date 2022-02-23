COVID-19: State update - 1,224,028 coronavirus cases, 16,557 deaths

As of February 23, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 961 and there have been 40 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,224,028. The current total death count is 16,557.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says 128 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 62,902 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 62 percent of cases and 53 percent of deaths from February 10 to February 16, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 68 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 5,804 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,966,252 doses, including 2,416,494 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 313,671 vaccine series have been initiated and 283,716 (46.81% of the population) have been completed. A total of 941,301 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here .

LDH reports that 657 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 44 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 71 were on ventilators (down 3 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 161 new cases and 9 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,781 cases (up 12) | 286 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,333 cases (up 35) | 682 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,338 cases (up 3) | 152 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,955 cases (up 16) | 257 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,900 cases (up 3) | 150 deaths (up 4)

Lafayette - 61,885 cases (up 51)| 480 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 22,042 cases (up 6) | 390 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,865 cases (up 9) | 180 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,404 cases (up 7) | 255 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,150 (up 19) | 215 deaths (up 1)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here .

——————————————————-

FROM TUESDAY:

As of February 22, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,574 and there have been 53 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 1,223,067. The current total death count is 16,518.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Tuesday, LDH says 199 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 62,774 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 64 percent of cases and 60 percent of deaths from February 2 to February 9, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 70 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 5,804 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,966,252 doses, including 2,416,494 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 313,671 vaccine series have been initiated and 283,716 (46.81% of the population) have been completed. A total of 941,301 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here .

LDH reports that 701 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 30 from Monday). Of those patients, 74 were on ventilators (no change from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 366 new cases and 12 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,769 cases (up 20) | 286 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,298 cases (up 115) | 682 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 8,335 cases (up 5) | 152 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,939 cases (up 25) | 256 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,895 cases (up 3) | 146 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 61,834 cases (up 129)| 478 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 22,036 cases (up 9) | 389 deaths (up 4)

St. Martin - 12,856 cases (up 37) | 180 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,397 cases (up 12) | 255 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 15,131 (up 11) | 214 deaths (no change)

——————————————————-

FROM MONDAY:

As of February 21, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,029 and there have been 65 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 1,221,493. The current total death count is 16,465.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Monday, LDH says 228 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 62,575 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 64 percent of cases and 60 percent of deaths from February 2 to February 9, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 69 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 5,804 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,966,252 doses, including 2,416,494 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 313,671 vaccine series have been initiated and 283,716 (46.81% of the population) have been completed. A total of 941,301 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here .

LDH reports that 731 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 164 from Friday). Of those patients, 74 were on ventilators (down 19 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 643 new cases and 8 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,749 cases (up 17) | 286 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 54,183 cases (up 52) | 679 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 8,330 cases (up 5) | 152 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 18,914 cases (up 106) | 255 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis - 6,892 cases (up 10) | 146 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 61,705 cases (up 280)| 476 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 22,027 cases (up 55) | 385 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 12,819 cases (up 61) | 180 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,385 cases (up 22) | 253 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 15,120 (up 35) | 214 deaths (no change)

——————————————————-

FROM FRIDAY:

As of February 18, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,202 and there have been 47 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 1,219,464. The current total death count is 16,400.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Friday, LDH says 150 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 62,347 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 64 percent of cases and 60 percent of deaths from February 2 to February 9, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 69 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 6,422 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,960,448 doses, including 2,413,065 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 313,452 vaccine series have been initiated and 283,389 (46.76% of the population) have been completed. A total of 936,924 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here .

LDH reports that 895 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 61 from Thursday). Of those patients, 93 were on ventilators (down 13 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 215 new cases and 8 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,732 cases (up 13) | 285 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,131 cases (up 59) | 678 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 8,325 cases (up 4) | 151 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 18,808 cases (up 23) | 253 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 6,882 cases (up 2) | 146 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 61,425 cases (up 51)| 475 deaths (up 3)

St. Landry - 21,972 cases (up 29) | 384 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 12,758 cases (up 7) | 180 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,363 cases (up 14) | 252 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,085 (up 13) | 214 deaths (up 1)

——————————————————-

FROM THURSDAY:

As of February 17, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,872 and there have been 49 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 1,218,262. The current total death count is 16,353.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Thursday, LDH says 255 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 62,197 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 64 percent of cases and 60 percent of deaths from February 2 to February 9, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 67 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 6,422 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,960,448 doses, including 2,413,065 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 313,452 vaccine series have been initiated and 283,389 (46.76% of the population) have been completed. A total of 936,924 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here .

LDH reports that 956 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 66 from Wednesday). Of those patients, 106 were on ventilators (down 2 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 212 new cases and 12 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,719 cases (up 7) | 285 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 54,072 cases (up 42) | 676 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 8,321 cases (up 18) | 150 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,785 cases (up 17) | 252 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,880 cases (up 5) | 146 deaths (up 3)

Lafayette - 61,374 cases (up 54)| 472 deaths (up 3)

St. Landry - 21,943 cases (up 31) | 384 deaths (up 4)

St. Martin - 12,751 cases (up 7) | 180 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 12,349 cases (up 10) | 252 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,072 (up 21) | 213 deaths (up 1)

——————————————————-

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of February 16, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,396 and there have been 46 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 1,216,390. The current total death count is 16,304.

On Wednesday, January 19, LDH, in accordance with CDC, began including total and new reinfections in statewide total and new cases.

Of new COVID cases Wednesday, LDH says 180 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). So far, 61,942 total reinfections have been reported to the state.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 64 percent of cases and 60 percent of deaths from February 2 to February 9, 2022. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 69 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 7,495 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,954,026 doses, including 2,409,522 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 313,127 vaccine series have been initiated and 282,989 (46.69% of the population) have been completed. A total of 931,935 "extra doses" have been administered.

Louisiana residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information here .

LDH reports that 1,022 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 66 from Tuesday). Of those patients, 108 were on ventilators (down 4 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 302 new cases and 5 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 15,712 cases (up 15) | 285 deaths (up 2)

Calcasieu - 54,030 cases (up 60) | 676 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 8,303 cases (up 9) | 150 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 18,768 cases (up 26) | 252 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 6,875 cases (up 12) | 143 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 61,320 cases (up 95)| 469 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 21,912 cases (up 31) | 380 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin - 12,744 cases (up 16) | 179 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 12,339 cases (up 14) | 252 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 15,051 (up 24) | 212 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel