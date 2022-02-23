NYS OASAS Announces Availability of Funding to Improve Transportation Services for Individuals Affected by Addiction
Funding Will Establish Transportation Demonstration Projects Designed to Improve Transportation Needs for People who are Seeking Resources for Substance Use Disorders. The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) today announced the availability of up to $500,000 to establish transportation demonstration projects aimed at testing regional solutions to...www.urbancny.com
