Rock Hill head coach Kenny Orr untucked his shirt and walked off into the middle of the court, trying to keep his emotions in check. Mauldin had just called a timeout with 5:23 left in the game, and his Bearcats had just gone on a huge run punctuated by a Laila Hankerson steal and fastbreak layup to push the game’s margin to 25 points. At that point it had sunk in, Orr told reporters after the game, that his team was about to deliver something Rock Hill High hadn’t seen in a long time — and he wanted to treasure it in real time.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO