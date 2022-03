All of the FAANG companies are market leaders in their own right. Jim Cramer coined the term "FANG stocks" back in 2013, but the acronym was changed to FAANG in 2017 when Apple was added to the list. Of course, Alphabet (formerly Google) and Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) have both changed their names, making the term somewhat obsolete. But its popularity with investors has persisted, and those three companies -- alongside Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) -- still dominate their respective industries.

