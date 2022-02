MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – With American Heart Month taking place in February, UP Health System – Marquette is encouraging everyone to be aware of their heart’s health and how their lifestyle impacts their overall heart condition. One of the most important things to be aware of is risk factors that could spell trouble for your heart down the road. While it’s important to know about risk factors associated with your own medical family medical history, you can’t always do much about them. Joseph Ackerman, RN and Stemi-Chest Pain Coordinator for UP Health System – Marquette says focusing on other things you can control is crucial in minimizing facets of your health that are out of your hands.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO