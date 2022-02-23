Inmate stabbed to death at Alabama prison
BESSEMER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An inmate was stabbed to death at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday night.
Barry Wardell Gardner, 33, was found stabbed in an open-style dormitory of the prison at approximately 7 pm. Tuesday. Gardner was quickly taken to the infirmary, where he was pronounced dead over an hour later.
Gardner was serving a 13-year prison sentence for a theft and burglary case out of Montgomery County that happened in 2014.
Gardner's death is being investigated as a homicide by the Alabama Department of Corrections.
