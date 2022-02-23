ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WI

Onalaska Fire Department hosts academy for high-schoolers

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cjLK9_0eMvUBLl00

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – Students from around the area are back in the classroom learning more skills that will keep our community safe.

Onalaska Fire Department’s high school fire academy program is back underway.

After learning firefighter skills in the fall, the high school students are now learning emergency responder skills.

It’s a change in subject, but not in the end goal.

“Learning style is a little different, but the values are still the same. You’re there for people and you’re putting others before yourself,” said Mauston High School senior Brandon Goyette.
Educators leading the class say they know the course an important for the kids and the community.

“What we hope is that they go back to their community and go to their services and either volunteer or get jobs,” said Western Technical college faculty member Lori Thompson.
The program will return again this fall.

Applications are open until March 1.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now
La Crosse to buy south side motel as temporary shelter for homeless
Mayo Clinic announces plan for new hospital building in La Crosse
Felon arrested after shooting at La Crosse police
Iconic Kids Coulee in La Crosse up for renovation; Community urged to weigh in
La Crosse police asking for help locating missing person

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW-La Crosse, local police to search for missing student Hamud Faal

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, local police and the family of Hamud Faal will be in Riverside Park Saturday to search for the missing UW-L student. Twenty-five-year-old Faal was last seen early Sunday morning walking alone near Front and Jay streets. The La Crosse Police Department has asked anyone with information to contact them. The search...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Onalaska, WI
Government
Onalaska, WI
Education
La Crosse, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Onalaska, WI
La Crosse, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Technical College#Highschool#Mauston High School#News 8#Mayo Clinic#Community
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gundersen Health System to build new hospital in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WKBT) — Gundersen Health System will build a new hospital in Whitehall to provide health services for rural residents. The new building will be a two-floor, 32 bed hospital. It will feature updated emergency services, operating rooms and nursing accommodations. The goal is to provide generational health in rural communities, said Gundersen CEO Scott Rathgaber. “This hospital and...
WHITEHALL, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Too much fun! Students celebrate ‘Twos’day in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Tuesday wasn’t just any other ‘twos-day.’ If you didn’t notice, Tuesday was 2-22-22. At Hamilton Elementary school in La Crosse, students got to celebrate by enjoying their first all-school assembly since the start of the pandemic. “We did a whole school dum-dum song, we talked about black history month and highlighted two people from black...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Multiple overdoses — some resulting in deaths — investigated in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The La Crosse County Medical Examiners Office is investigating multiple overdoses  and potential overdoses that have occurred during the past eight days. Some of the overdoses resulted in death. Suspected drugs and the number of overdoses or deaths were not released. Local resources to help those struggling with drug addiction: La Crosse County Human Services...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy