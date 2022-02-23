Onalaska Fire Department hosts academy for high-schoolers

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – Students from around the area are back in the classroom learning more skills that will keep our community safe.

Onalaska Fire Department’s high school fire academy program is back underway.

After learning firefighter skills in the fall, the high school students are now learning emergency responder skills.

It’s a change in subject, but not in the end goal.

“Learning style is a little different, but the values are still the same. You’re there for people and you’re putting others before yourself,” said Mauston High School senior Brandon Goyette.

Educators leading the class say they know the course an important for the kids and the community.

“What we hope is that they go back to their community and go to their services and either volunteer or get jobs,” said Western Technical college faculty member Lori Thompson.

The program will return again this fall.

Applications are open until March 1.

