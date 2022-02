NASA said Thursday it will roll its Space Launch System rocket to a Cape Canaveral launch pad March 17 for a critical “wet dress rehearsal” of the fueling system. That major step involves filling the rocket’s main tank with liquid fuel in a test that means the space agency is confident the rocket’s long-awaited first flight is near. The fuel will be drained and SLS rolled back to the assembly building for more checks after the fueling test. But If all goes according to plan, NASA said the first launch of what it calls the Artemis program could come as early as May.

